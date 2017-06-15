Priyanka Chopra beats Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson on Hollywood Reporter's top actors chart

Los Angeles: Actress-producer Priyanka Chopra has taken the top spot on Top Actors chart beating her Baywatch co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

A week after ranking on The Hollywood Reporter's inaugural Top Actors chart at No.2, Priyanka replaced Johnson atop the newest tally.

The Top Actors chart is a ranking of the most popular actors on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and Google Plus, with global data provided by social media analytics company MVPindex.

The chart's methodology blends social engagement on the platforms along with weekly additions of followers/subscribers. The latest tracking week ended on 6 June.

Priyanka, who shot to fame in the US with the show Quantico, rises 2-1 on the chart, gaining in multiple metrics, including 98 per cent in Twitter mentions in the tracking week, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Second on the list is Johnson, better known to his fans as 'The Rock'. Actor-comedian Kevin Hart is third on the list, while 'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot and Cara Delevingne are at number four and five, respectively.

Vin Diesel, Jennifer Lopez, Ashley Benson, Zac Efron and Shay Mitchell completed the top 10.

