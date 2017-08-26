Priyanka Chopra-Asha Bhosle bond; Vidya Balan-Rekha twinning: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Today's guide is all about Ganesh Chaturthi and celebrities coming together to celebrate it with joy and happiness. Whether it is Vidya Balan and Rekha or Priyanka Chopra and Asha Bhosle, they all seem to be bonding well. Soak in the good vibes while having a look at what your favourite celebrities are up to.

Asha Bhosle and Priyanka Chopra bond

Veteran singer Asha Bhosle posed for a pretty picture with Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. The two, looking resplendent, enjoyed some quality time.

Wonderful lady. I mean Priyankaji pic.twitter.com/xjFzOp4Elr — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 26, 2017

J.K. Rowling is on the sets of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2

The Queen of Wizards shared a photo on Twitter straight from the sets of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 2. The movie will see Johnny Depp, Jude Law, Ezra Miller, Eddie Redmayne come together to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Shahid Kapoor and Misha strike another pose

Just about one. A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 25, 2017 at 3:00am PDT

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently on his first family vacation with daughter Misha and wife Mira Kapoor, posted another adorable selfie with his little one. Misha looks priceless as usual while doting dad Shahid holds her close. Rekha and Vidya Balan are twinning

With the ever so gorgeous Rekha ji at Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations last evening ❤️!!! A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya) on Aug 25, 2017 at 10:28pm PDT

Rekha and Vidya Balan's celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together and their saree games were impeccable as usual. The two looked gorgeous, all decked up in yellow sarees welcoming Lord Ganesha.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration

Thank you Bappa for all the blessings! Lots of love to everyone from me and my family. Ganpati Bappa Morya A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:33am PDT

Maanayata Dutt is usually very active on social media. However, Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with his wife, as they pray to Lord Ganesha for his blessings.