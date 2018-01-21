Priyadarshan's Nimir audio launch: 'It's my most beautiful film', says Udhayanidhi Stalin

The audio launch of veteran director Priyadarshan's Nimir, which marks his first release in Tamil cinema after a decade, happened in Chennai on 18 January. The album has been jointly composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, best known for his award-winning collaborations with actor Rakshit Shetty in Kannada films Ulidavaru Kandanthe and Kirik Party, and Tamil composer Darbuka Siva.

An official remake of national award-winning Malayalam film Maheshinte Prathikaram, which starred Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Nimir is produced by Moonshot Entertainment and presented by Udhay's home banner Red Giant Movies. The film is slated to hit screens on 26 January for the Republic Day weekend alongside Jayam Ravi's space thriller Tik Tik Tik and Anushka Shetty's psychological thriller Bhaagamathie.

Udhayanidhi Stalin said he never expected Priyadarshan to cast him as a lead hero in his film when he received a call from the master filmmaker. "Priyadarshan asked me to keep doing random things casually on sets. And that's how he shot the songs in the film. In a very lively tone. I know a lot of heroes who were contending to grab the remake rights for this film. Some of them have even discussed it with me. I can confidently say that Nimir is my best visually beautiful film," said Udhay.

Talking about the lively shooting experience, Udhay said, "For other films, the directors used to hand me over the scene paper for the next day before they shoot. In Nimir, I have never seen any scene paper. Even the assistant directors wouldn't know what Priyan sir was going to film. It was an entirely new experience."

Udhay showered lavish praise on filmmaker Priyadarshan and his working style. He also revealed that he learned Priyadarshan hadn't watched any of his films before casting him for the role.

"When I got to know that he wanted to cast me as a lead hero in his film, I was quite stunned. I understood the reason only during the shooting time when he said he hadn't watched any of my movies (laughs). Nimir is my 9th film and his 93rd. I learned a lot of things from working in this movie. I realized how one could make a film with a beautiful aesthetic sense and tastefulness through Priyan sir. After wrapping up the shooting, I requested him to cast me in his next film too irrespective of any role. Be it the lead character or the hero's friend; I said I'm ready to do it just to witness him direct a film. He gave me an earful on a lot of occasions while shooting this film. But, he would always do it with a smile (laughs). At the same time, he would also make me understand certain things with utmost patience like how he would teach a child," Udhay stated.

Parvati Nair, who plays a vital role in the film and co-stars with Udhay for the first time, appreciated the actor for not carrying any starry airs and being straightforward. "Priyadarshan sir is my all-time favorite director. It's a dream come true to have worked in his film. Even if I had a two-second role, it would have been a dream-come-true moment for me. I never thought Udhay would be a simple and down-to-earth person since he hails from such a big family. As an actor, he was very sweet, carried no attitude and had no starry airs. He was dedicated to his work. As an artist, I've grown a lot through this movie. Nimir is undoubtedly one of my most memorable experiences," said Parvati.

National award-winning actor Samuthirakani plays the villain role in the film, which marks his second outing with Priyadarshan after Oppam.

"When we were shooting for Oppam, Priyan sir asked me to watch Maheshinte Prathikaram. I really liked the film. Then he said he is going to remake this film in Tamil and asked me to suggest someone to reprise Fahadh Faasil's role. I provided him ten options, but he rejected everyone. After a few days, he called me and asked about casting Udhay in the film. I said it'll be good. He then told me that I would be playing the villain role, and would also write the dialogues for the film. But, it was him who wrote the dialogues. Whenever I write something, he would push me for alternate lines. I was just a mere tool. But he has given dialogue credits for me. Whenever I feel low, I used to visit my mentor K Balachander, who is no more. After his demise, I have felt a void. Now, I've another mentor in Priyadarshan sir," said Samuthirakani.

Director Priyadarshan, who was reticent about the film, shared an interesting coincidence in Nimir from his career viewpoint. "This is my seventh film in Tamil. There's an interesting coincidence. Fortunately, my first film Gopura Vaasalile was also with the same family (M.K. Muthu, eldest son of DMK Supremo M. Karunanidhi and uncle of Udhayanidhi Stalin, produced the film). It was accepted very well by the audiences then. I hope the same thing will happen again. Be it Snegidhiye or Siraichaalai or Kanchivaram, I've received a lot of fame through Tamil film industry, and I owe them a lot. I enjoyed the fluent teamwork which made me complete the film in 36 days," he recalled.

