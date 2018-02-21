Priya Prakash Varrier's viral video allegedly plagiarised from Malayalam film Kidu, claims director Majeed Abu

With enormous fame came its perils. Priya Prakash Varrier, who became the internet sensation after her wink video went viral, laded in multiple controversies. It is now being claimed that the video of 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' from her upcoming release Oru Adaar Love, featuring Roshan Abdul Rahoof opposite Priya, has been copied from a Malayalam film titled Kidu.

India TV reports that the director of Kidu, Majeed Abu, has a similar scene in his film featuring a class room love story. He recently left a video message where he said the sequence was lifted from his movie.

Sabu posted a video message on Facebook where he explained his version.

While the Kidu maker put forth his claims, there were a few who claimed Kidu copied it from Oru Adaar Love. However, the director in reply stated, "After watching the song from my film Kidu, many have been saying that it has been copied from Oru Adaar Love. It's not right. Achu Vijayan is the editor of Kidu and Oru Adaar Love. My film's shooting was completed on November 25 (2017) and in January first week, the editing was done."

"It is only after finishing our film, Achu Vijayan started to work on Oru Adaar Love. That song was also shot after this. So, we are the ones who should accuse them (Oru Adaar Love makers) of copying it from us. We don't have any intentions of copying from others," he said.

"Many asked me why I didn't take action? I don't want that. We don't want to make a big issue because out of this. There could be some similarities between the two films. Even our life is like that we have so many similarities with others," Sabu further added.

