Princess Diana's story to be aired as three-hour special commemorating her 20th death anniversary

Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? — a three-hour special on television — will tell the iconic lady's story based on exclusive footage, excerpts from her interviews from Andrew Morton's groundbreaking biography and new insight into the conspiracy theories surrounding her untimely death.

The Princess of Wales died in a fatal car crash — an event that shook the world on 31 August, 1997.

Discovery will remember Princess Diana's legacy on her 20th death anniversary, on 31 August, with the three-hour special, read a statement by the channel.

"The special will share new details about Princess Diana's challenging life behind the royal curtain with Prince Charles and how protective of a mother she was to her two sons.

"Viewers will hear exclusively from famed Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton. Other interviews include two of her personal friends, Mary Robertson and James Colthurst, Princess Diana's bodyguard Ken Wharfe, royal biographer Ingrid Seward, royal historian Kate Williams and reporters Tamron Hall and Deborah Norville.

"In addition, conspiracy theorist author and actor Richard Belzer gives insight to various notions of exactly what happened that tragic night," the statement read further.