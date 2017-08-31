Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary: A look at movies, TV shows based on the royal family

31 August, 2017 marks the 20th death anniversary of Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales who was married to Prince Charles (heir to the British throne) from 1981 to 1996.

Dubbed by Tony Blair as the "people's princess", Diana died in a car crash in Paris on 31 August, 1997 at the age of 36 and her death was widely mourned all across the world for several years. The princess had a huge impact on several people across continents, having been deeply involved in charity work and also being the Queen's representative at various functions during the time that she was married to Prince Charles.

Diana's entire life was minutely scrutinised by the media and the general public, with her divorce from the Prince of Wales, her subsequent relationships and the car crash in which she passed away forming the central pillars to the Princess' life's narrative. Several controversies and conspiracies surrounded her all throughout her tragically short lifespan and there were several cinematic representations of the same.

On Lady Di's 20th death anniversary, here's a look at some of the most famous movies, television series and documentary dramas that are based on her life and the Royal Family.

Diana (2013)

Starring Naomi Watts in the titular role, Diana is a biographical drama directed by Oliver Hirschbiegel, and spans the last two years of Princess Diana's life. The movie's screenplay (written by Stephen Jeffreys) is based on the book Diana: Her Last Love written by Kate Snell. The movie covers Lady Di's divorce from Prince Charles, and a subsequent affair with a heart surgeon of Pakistani descent. The movie shows her historic Angola tours and her impassioned campaign against landmines, and also delves into her romantic relationship with Dodi Fayed, ultimately ending with the tragic Paris car crash that took away Princess Diana's life and left the world shattered.



The Queen (2006)

Directed by Stephen Frears, The Queen is a fictionalised British drama that depicts Britain's Royal Family and their response to Princess Diana's (former wife of the heir to the British throne — Prince Charles) death after the Paris car crash. Written by Peter Morgan, The Queen stars Helen Mirren in what is seen as a spectacular performance, having won the actor several accolades for her stellar portrayal as Queen Elizabeth II. In the film the Royal Family regards Lady Di's tragic death as a private family affair and not a Royal death. Receiving high critical appreciation, Mirren was commended for her portrayal of the monarch and was invited to the Buckingham Palace for a royal dinner by the Queen herself.



The Crown (2016)

The Crown, written and created by Peter Morgan is an original Netflix series that depicts the reign of Britain's current monarch, Queen Elizabeth II. The Crown's first season shows her marriage to the Duke of Edinburgh — Philip, and the collapse of her sister Princess Margaret's engagement to Peter Townsend (1955). Directly evolving out of Morgan's script from the 2006 film The Queen starring Helen Mirren, and his stage play The Audience, the series is expected to span over six seasons. Claire Foy is seen in the titular role of Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of the show. The Queen has been shot at various locations throughout the United Kingdom.



The Murder of Princess Diana (2007)

Starring Jennifer Morrison, The Murder of Princess Diana is a biographical drama directed by John Strickland and is based on a novel that was penned down by Noel Botham. The teleplay has been written by Emma Reeves and Reg Gadney. This 2007 Lifetime Television movie depicts the life of Rachel (a journalist) who takes the decision of tracing the life and events that led to the tragic death of Princess Diana, her Egyptian companion Dodi Fayed and her chauffeur Henri Paul and she was witness to the horrific Paris car crash that took away Lady Di's life.

Unlawful Killing (2011)

A 2011 British documentary drama, Unlawful Killing is directed by Keith Allen and revolves around the much talked about Paris car crash deaths of the Princess of Wales and her companion Dodi Fayed on 31 August, 1997. Financed by Associated-Rediffusion and Mohamed Al-Fayed, Unlawful Killing was screened at International Cannes Film Festival in 2011. The movie delves into the controversies surrounding the Royal's death and the speculation that French and British authorities colluded to cover up facts about the car crash and Lady Di's subsequent death. The film also accuses Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret of being "gangsters in tiaras" and hints at Prince Philip (Queen Elizabeth's husband) being a psychopath in disguise as Fred West, the British serial killer, throwing accusations of Diana and Dodi's murder being orchestrated.

