Prince William presents Companion of Honour award to JK Rowling

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling can add another magic moment to her list of achievements — she has been made a royal Companion of Honor.

Rowling received the honor from Prince William on 12 December at a Buckingham Palace ceremony. the writer said she was “deeply honored and proud” to receive the title, which is limited to 65 people “of distinction.”

The Harry Potter creator is being honored for services to literature and philanthropy. She says “to be included in the distinguished and diversely talented company of the other Companions of Honor, especially as a female writer, is a particular privilege.”

Other companions of honor include scientist Stephen Hawking, artist David Hockney, ex-Beatle Paul McCartney and Downton Abbey star Maggie Smith.