Prince Harry, Meghan Markle engaged: Couple recaps their relationship, in first joint interview

FP Staff

Nov,28 2017 12:07 01 IST

The news of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement sent fans of the Brit royal and Suits actress into a tizzy. A few moments after the announcement, everyone from Barack Obama to Markle's Suits co-star Patrick J Adams, took to Twitter to wish the couple. Now, the soon-to-be married couple's joint interview — their first ever — to ABC News is doing the rounds.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Image from Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal.

In the interview, Prince Harry reveals that he fell quickly for the actress and proposed to her a few weeks ago at their cottage, where the two were trying to roast a chicken for dinner. Markle chimes in saying "I could barely let him finish and was like, can I say yes now?"

 

Markle, 36, is best known for her portrayal of Rachel Zane in the legal drama series Suits. Harry, 33, is the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, fifth in line to the throne.

Rumours of the two going out had been rife, and the couple made their first public appearance at Invictus Games, which confirmed their involvement.

Speaking about their future together, Prince Harry says, "Whatever we have to tackle together or individually, we'll always be together, as a team."

The two also recounted their first date together, which was set-up (by mutual friends). Both agreed that the meeting turned out to be a "beautiful surprise".

