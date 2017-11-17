Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell is on a Halle Berry-like hush hush trip to India

Actress Shay Mitchell, star of the concluded hit show Pretty Little Liars, is in India for a photo-shoot, and is making the most of her travels around Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. From the quintessential pilgrimage to the ethereal Taj Mahal to the streets of the blue walled city Jodhpur, Shay is on a self-titled ‘Shaycation’ as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

WE A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:54pm PST

Early mornings call for extra coffee ☕️☕️ A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 16, 2017 at 3:20pm PST

One more thing crossed off the bucket list, seeing the Blue City, Jodhpur. #modeliste @modelistemagazine A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 10, 2017 at 7:24pm PST

Who needs skydiving and roller coasters for an adrenaline rush… Just come to India and take a leisurely drive in one of these…😳 jk- my favorite way to get around/ really the only way. A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Nov 10, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

According to the report, apart from visiting Agra, she watched the Ganga aarti on the ghats of Varanasi, ate samosa and enjoyed rickshaw rides, and when she was not shooting, explored the by lanes of Jodhpur city. The Mirror has quoted her, "This place is overwhelming. Everywhere I look is a picture, a backdrop, a moment in time I will never forget," said Shay about the streets and towns of Uttar Pradesh.

The actress also noted her experiences in Varanasi as reported in the Mirror, she said, "Never in my life have I witnessed the cycle of life in such a raw form. The burning of pyres runs for 24 hours a day, all year long, just downstream from the bathing ghats. Estimates say 100,000 bodies of various cremations levels are tossed into the Ganges every year.” It’s also reported that she will next explore the Buddhist monuments and indulge in some good old shopping.