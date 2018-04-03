Prabhudeva says working on Mercury, his first silent film, has been a worthwhile challenge

Working in a silent film can be challenging for any accomplished actor and Prabhudeva is no different. Known for his exceptional dancing skills, the actor is stretching his acting chops in Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming silent thriller, Mercury.

For someone who has worked across industries with top directors, Prabhudeva is treating this role differently. The actor joined the cast of the film a week prior to the shoot and spent his own time getting attuned to his character.

Speaking about the extensive training process, Prabhudeva says, “Emoting without the use of dialogues can be extremely challenging. It has been a pleasure to work with Karthik on this movie. This is first time I am attempting a genre like this and I must say it was worth every bit of the challenge," says Prabhudeva.

Subbaraj, who has helmed projects like Pizza and Jigarthanda in the past, is also all praise for the dancer-actor. “Prabhudeva was the apt choice of the movie. We wanted to cast someone who has not played this kind of a character before. We have seen him being physically and emotionally drained after some scenes. I am sure the audience are in for a visual treat," says the director.

