Prabhudheva begins work on upcoming Tamil movie Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja

Chennai: Actor-filmmaker Prabhudheva on Sunday said he is travelling to London to commence work on his upcoming Tamil film Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja, starring Vishal and Karthi in the lead.

"To London with Harris (Jayaraj) for Karuppu Raja Vellai Raja," Prabhudheva tweeted. Prabhudheva and the film's composer Harris Jayaraj are off to London to work on the tunes.

With this project, the Rowdy Rathore filmmaker returns to direction in Tamil filmdom after six years. The film, written by late writer-director K. Subash, also stars Sayyeshaa.

Prabhudheva had told IANS earlier that he would like to dedicate the film to Subash.

"When I met him last year, he told me he wasn't sure if he would be around to see the film. I told him everything is going to be alright. Unfortunately, he left us even before we could start the project. I would like to dedicate this film to him," Prabhudheva had said.

Subash is known for directing the 1990 Vijayakanth-starrer Sathriyan, and even penned the script for the Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express.