Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Billa to release in Hindi as The Return of Rebel 2

Telugu actor Prabhas, who has been riding high on the unprecedented success of Baahubali 2, is coming back with Billa, the 2009 Telugu action thriller. The makers of the film have decided to release the Anushka Shetty and Prabhas starrer in Hindi now, according to Indian Express.

Prabhas and Shetty are already a very popular couple in Telugu cinema and enjoy a huge fan base. The makers recognised the opportunity that was in front of them and with Prabhas and Shetty's soaring popularity they decided to dub the film in Hindi and release it. The film is going to be re-titled as The Return of Rebel 2. In what could be called a very wise business decision, a new teaser has been made out of the most action packed sequences from the 2009 film.

According to the same report, Prabhas will be seen playing dual roles - Billa and Ranga. Billa is a gangster whereas Ranga is a common man who will step into the gangster's shoes under tough circumstances.

Billa is the second Telugu remake of the 2007 Tamil film of the same name. The Hindi rights of Billa have been sold to Goldmines Telefilms says a report by www.ibtimes.co.in. The trailer of the film has already been released on YouTube. The film is inspired by Amitabh Bachchan's 1978 film Don.