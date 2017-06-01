Popular american TV actor Robert Michael Morris passes away at 77

Los Angeles: Actor Robert Michael Morris, who played hairdresser Mickey Deane in The Comeback television comedy-drama series, died in Downey, California, according to his representative Sarabeth Schedeen.

He was 77 when he passed away on 30 May. The cause of death was not immediately known, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Morris was best known for his work on the critically acclaimed but short-lived show, which starred Lisa Kudrow.

The actress paid tribute to her former co-star on Twitter:

We lost Robert Michael Morris today.He left us with many wonderful gifts, most importantly, an example of what a truly good soul looks like. — Lisa Kudrow (@LisaKudrow) May 30, 2017

Schedeen, in a statement to hollywoodreporter.com, called Morris "a quality human being" and said that the actor had written an autobiography that she hopes "we get to share with the world" in the future.

Morris also had memorable guest spots on popular shows such as Will & Grace, Arrested Development and How I Met Your Mother.