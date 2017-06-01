You are here:
Popular american TV actor Robert Michael Morris passes away at 77

EntertainmentIANSJun, 01 2017 09:13:28 IST

Los Angeles: Actor Robert Michael Morris, who played hairdresser Mickey Deane in The Comeback television comedy-drama series, died in Downey, California, according to his representative Sarabeth Schedeen.

Robert Michael Morris Image via Facebook

He was 77 when he passed away on 30 May. The cause of death was not immediately known, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Morris was best known for his work on the critically acclaimed but short-lived show, which starred Lisa Kudrow.

The actress paid tribute to her former co-star on Twitter:

Schedeen, in a statement to hollywoodreporter.com, called Morris "a quality human being" and said that the actor had written an autobiography that she hopes "we get to share with the world" in the future.

Morris also had memorable guest spots on popular shows such as Will & Grace, Arrested Development and How I Met Your Mother.


