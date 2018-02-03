Popular actress Lakshmi Devi Kanakala passes away aged 78, in Hyderabad

Popular actress Lakshmi Devi Kanakala, mother of actor Rajeev Kanakala, breathed her last at a private hospital in Hyderabad on the morning of 3 February 2018, due to age-related ailments. Reports suggest that Lakshmi, aged 78, has been suffering from multiple illnesses for the past two months.

Lakshmi is survived by her husband Devdas Kanakala, son Rajeev Kanakala, daughter Sri Lakshmi, daughter-in-law Suma, son-in-law Ramarao and grandchildren. She was running a film institute which trained some well-known talents in the Telugu film industry across generations, including actors like Megastar Chiranjeevi and Allari Naresh.

Taking to his Twitter page, Allari Naresh posted: "She taught humility,she fed us during class and she generously taught her art to make me an artist. To be doing just what you taught me to do on the day you passed on is my salute to you. RIP my first guru Lakshmi Kanakala Garu,an irreplaceable loss." [SIC]

Lakshmi is known for her work in films such as Shoban Babu's Prema Bandham where she played the role of Jayaprada's mother and Vijay Shanthi's Police Lock-up.

The Tollywood film fraternity has been registering their heartfelt condolences on their social media pages to the bereaved members of the Kanakala family.

Published Date: Feb 03, 2018 18:31 PM | Updated Date: Feb 03, 2018 18:31 PM