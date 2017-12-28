Popular 90s sitcom Mad About You starring Helen Hunt, Paul Reiser may be getting a reboot

It is the year of the revival of all the hit shows from the past, from Will & Grace returning with a splash to the adorable Full Houser family, even The Office might be set for a revival. Latest in the revival bandwagon might be the hit New York couple Paul and Jamie, played by Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt, coming back with Mad About You, as reported by Deadline.

The same report states that the show will pick up with the present day couple dealing with the empty nest syndrome as their now 17-year-old daughter Mabel has gone off to college. There have been talks about the revival to capitalize on Reiser’s recent career resurgence with films like Whiplash and TV shows like Red Oaks and the phenomenal Stranger Things.

Mad About You had a successful seen season run from 1992 to 1999 on NBC and was a multi Emmy and Golden Globe Awards winner. It even had a Chinese adaptation of the show.

Reiser had recently spoken about a possible revival when he said he and Hunt were talking about it. "If we can find the story to tell, and anybody's interested, I'd be open to it,” said Reiser, to People.