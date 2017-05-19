Poorna Jagannathan and Naomi Watts come together for new Netflix show

Actress Poorna Jagannathan, who has worked in films like Delhi Belly and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, is coming back on American television with a brand new show called Gypsy. Although, she might not be very active in the Indian film and TV scene, she is definitely making news internationally.

According to Mumbai Mirror, she will soon be seen on the first season of Gypsy, a new American TV show alongside Naomi Watts. Both the actresses will be seen playing therapists and the show will apparently be a controversial one.

Vanity Fair states that Watts, who plays a Manhattan therapist and seems to be living a quaint life, will eventually develop illicit and intimate relationships with her patients in the show. Gypsy is a psychological thriller, and viewers will have a lot to look forward to.

According to Vanity Fair, the series, which also stars Billy Crudup as Watt’s husband and Lucy Boynton and Karl Glusman as two of her patients, will premiere on Netflix June 30. The show is written by Hollywood newcomer Lisa Rubin. Apart from being the lead, Watts is also one of the producers.

Jagannathan has previously played roles in other American TV shows like House of Cards, Law and Order and The Night Of. Watts, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2016 thriller Shut In.