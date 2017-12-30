Pon Ondru Kanden: Vishnu Vishal opts out of Pellichoopulu's Tamil remake; future of the film uncertain

Earlier this year, it was announced that filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment had acquired the Tamil remake rights of last year’s Telugu indie hit Pellichoopulu. In March 2017, it was revealed that the remake has been titled Pon Ondru Kanden and it will star Vishnu Vishal and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. It was subsequently announced that the principal shooting will commence from November.

However, there’s been no development on the project’s front since the first poster with the title was released. On Saturday, Vishnu Vishal confirmed he’s no longer part of the project. “Have opted out of Pon Ondru Kanden as I couldn’t accommodate dates because of delay in the project. I would have loved to do it. Good news. Have started shooting for director Ezhil sir’s movie,” Vishnu tweeted.

Hi guys..lots of questions being asked abt #POK..i hav opted out of #PonOndruKandein..cudn accomodate my dates caz of delay in project..wud hav luvd to do it... GOOD NEWS : Hav started shooting for Dir Ezhil sir mov under @dusshyanth ESHAN banner...title soon:) pic.twitter.com/Vth3yXWrOc — VISHNU VISHAL - VV (@iamvishnuvishal) December 30, 2017

Following Vishnu’s exit, the fate of the film now hangs by a thread. Now, it will be upon the makers to see if they can find a replacement and revive the project as quickly as possible. “Vishnu had set aside dates for the project in November. The film was planned to be shot in one long schedule but since it didn’t take off as planned, Vishnu was left with no option other than walking out. The makers are yet to find a replacement and this delay will also affect Tamannaah’s dates. A final call regarding the commencement of the project will be made by Gautham soon,” a source told Firstpost.

On being signed for the project, Tamannaah had said it’s been her long-time desire to work with Gautham Menon. "I'm a huge fan of Gautham's work, especially how he portrays women in his films. It's my long-time desire to work with him. Nobody understands the romance genre like him and I'm really looking forward to commence work on this project," she told IANS, and added, "Apart from the fact that it's a new-age romantic comedy that appeals to everybody, it's a story with a very strong female protagonist. When I watched the film, I definitely wanted to be part of its remake.”