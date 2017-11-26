You are here:

Piyush Sahdev rape case: Brother says if actor's in the wrong, 'we'll accept it'

FP Staff

Nov,26 2017 12:38 47 IST

Popular TV actor Piyush Sahdev, who rose to fame with shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke and Beyhadh, was arrested on the charges of rape of a 23-year old fashion designer.

Gireesh and Piyush Sahdev. Image from their Instagram accounts.

In an interview given to DNA, the actor's brother Gireesh Sahdev who is also a TV actor said he hopes the verdict is in his brother's favour. He tells the publication, “I don’t think my brother can be involved in these kind of activities. He is not like that. But if there’s a .1 percent of him being in the wrong, we will accept it, but I still believe he is innocent."

Gireesh also reveals that he hasn't been in touch with his brother for the last four to five years. However, they did speak approximately four months ago, owing to some personal problems, and thus rekindled communication.

The two have not been able to speak to each other since the accused is in custody at the Versova police station. The judicial proceedings in the case are to begin in some days. Gireesh, says he does not want to speak of the victim, since his brother's safety is on his mind right now.

