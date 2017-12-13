Piyush Sahdev rape case: Beyhadh actor's forensic reports are in; police investigations continue

TV actor Piyush Sahdev, popular for his role in Sony Entertainment Television's show Beyhadh was arrested on charges of rape of a 23-year old fashion designer.

According to a report by India Today, Kiran Kale, Senior Inspector, Versova Police Station spoke to Tellychakkar.com regarding the updates in the investigation. He said, "He is still in jail and his charge sheet is being prepared; until then he is being kept in judicial custody and the investigation is going on alongside."

The India Today report also suggests that Sahdev's bail application was rejected by the court. He has now been shifted to Arthur Raod Jail.

The actor was allegedly in a live-in relationship with the fashion designer for two months. He had earned her trust and even promised to help establish her professional career, before committing the offence.

Sahdev was also recently in the news for his separation with wife Akangsha Rawat. There was also news of the actor being romantically involved with someone from the cast and crew of Beyhadh, which was cited as a possible reason for his marital discord, reports IndiaTV. Rawat reportedly has no clue about the actor being arrested or the charges against him, adds the India Today report.

In Beyhadh, Sahdev was seen playing an antagonistic role. The show also stars Kushal Tandon and Jennifer Winget.