Pixar's Coco rules international box-office with $110 mn; Justice League remains steady at second spot

The film tells the story of a 12-year-old Mexican, Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez), who longs to become a musician but faces a generations-old family ban on music.

It netted an estimated $27.5 million for the three-day weekend and $110 million since it opened over the Thanksgiving Day holiday, an industry data provider, Exhibitor Relations, said.

Coco, which takes Miguel into the magical Land of the Dead, where trickster Hector (Gael Garcia Bernal) helps him unravel a deep family secret, received a rare A+ rating from audiences surveyed by CinemaScore.

In second place again was Warner Bros. film Justice League, with $16.7 million in its third week out.

The all-star cast features Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Jason Momoa as Aquaman joining to fend off supervillain Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds).

Third, also in its third week out, was Lionsgate's feel-good film Wonder, which netted $12.1 million.

The movie, starring Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay, tells the story of a fifth-grade boy with a facial deformity who must deal with other children's shock and bullying when he first attends a mainstream school.

Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok claimed fourth place with $9.9 million.

The film features the self-effacing humor of Chris Hemsworth as the powerful Norse god and Cate Blanchett as death goddess Hela. "Thor" has netted $291.6 million since its debut five weeks ago.

In fifth place was the Christmas comedy Daddy's Home 2 from Paramount, netting $7.6 million. It stars Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg as the less-than-competent co-parents of Wahlberg's kids while they cope with their own visiting fathers (John Lithgow and Mel Gibson).