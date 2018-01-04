Pitch Perfect 3, All the Money in the World, Insidious - The Last Key: Know Your Releases

The first Friday of the new year is here, and it's sparse on any significant Bollywood releases. The movies releasing on 5 January are all big Hollywood names. All the Money in the World, Insidious 4 and Pitch Perfect 3 will hit screens across the country.

All the Money in the World



What's it about: All the Money in the World is based in the 1970s. It tells the true story of the kidnapping of billionaire J Paul Getty’s grandson. Getty, one of the richest men on the planet, refuses to pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Christopher Plummer plays the role of J Paul Getty; Charlie Plummer plays his grandson John Paul Getty III.

Who is in it: Charlie Plummer, Christopher Plummer, Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Williams.

Why it may work: The movie originally had Kevin Spacey playing the role of billionaire J Paul Getty, but replaced him with Christopher Plummer after accusations of sexual misconduct. This has garnered a fair amount of controversy for All the Money in the World. It might work in urban cities where people would love to watch an action-packed movie about a real incident in history.

All the Money in the World has been directed by Ridley Scott.

Insidious: The Last Key

What's it about: Insidious: The Last Key — the fourth installment in the horror franchise — features all the hallmarks of the genre. This time, however, parapsychologist Elise Rainier has a deeper connection with the case she is asked to consult on. When she receives a call to come help a family with a haunted house in New mexico, Elise soon realizes that this is her old family home, where she herself experienced ghostly happenings during her childhood.

Who is in it: Lin Shaye, Amgus Sampson and Hana Hayes.

Why it may work: Seeing the recent performances of Hollywood horror releases, like The Conjuring, It and Annabelle: Creation, it won't be surprising to see Insidious: The Last Key perform rather well. Anyone looking to watch a horror flick will go to watch Insidious: The Last Key so as to satisfy their scare pangs.

Insidious: The Last Key has been directed by Adam Robitel.

Pitch Perfect 3



What's it about: After winning the world championships, the Bellas find themselves split apart and discovering there aren't job prospects for making music with your mouth. But when they get the chance to reunite for an overseas tour, they come together to make some music, and some questionable decisions.

Who is in it: Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, John Lithgow, John Michael Higgins, and Elizabeth Banks.

Why it may work: Pitch Perfect has been a successful franchise, and it's power lies in the viewers that already love the movies. Being the last Pitch Perfect movie, its audience will visit theaters to see the girls kick it off one last time. Having DJ Khaled might help too.

Pitch Perfect 3 has been directed by Trich Sie.