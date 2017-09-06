Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer expresses uncertainty over series' future

Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer has hinted that the disappointing performance of the latest sequel Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales might lead to the end of the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, which featured Johnny Depp, has made the least money in the franchise's history at the domestic box office, and even the stellar performance overseas has been hit due to the supposed weakness of the dollar, reports dailymail.co.uk.

In an interview to Yahoo, Bruckheimer said only time will decide the fate of the film franchise. "I hope we can continue to make it, but you know we've been having so much fun just promoting this one right now that we'll just have to wait and see. Hopefully it's very successful on DVD as the other ones have been. Then hopefully we'll sit down and see where we go," Bruckheimer said.

Bruckheimer, behind classics like Beverly Hills Cop, Top Gun and Pearl Harbor, did play up the financial performance of the film, which was released in May.

"I think it did phenomenal. I mean, you're talking about the fifth in the series in a down market, and the American dollar is so strong that we're getting less returns from foreign. This movie would've (made) a billion dollars had it been back in the same financial (situation as On Stranger Tides). But we lost 27 per cent of our money just by the conversion rate," he said.