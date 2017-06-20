Pirates of the Caribbean: Johnny Depp's Captain Jack Sparrow no more a part of the franchise?

The one thing that pops in our heads the moment we think about Pirates of the Caribbean is that eccentric-trickster pirate who cons anybody and everybody. Captain Jack Sparrow has indeed become an inseparable part of the Disney's successful franchise.

It was more so because Hollywood superstar Johnny Depp had played the character with such flamboyance. From the word go, he had truly made the character his own. He reportedly redefined the word "savvy," took a decision of his appearance including those gold teeth and kept on changing the look until he thought it was perfect.

It is also reported that he, with his inputs, brought a complete new twist to the character of Jack Sparrow, which wasn't in line with what Disney had initially thought of. It is speculated that the actor took inspiration from his friend Keith Richards, who even appeared in At World's End and On Stranger Tides as Sparrow's father, Captain Teague.

But, there are reports that the character, Captain Jack Sparrow, may be killed off to refresh the franchise.

The fifth film in the series - Dead Men Tell No Tales (also known as Salazar's Revenge) - was released on 26 May, where Depp shared screen space with actors like Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem and Stephen Graham.

Disney bosses are considering dumping the characters as the latest film , is the worst performing of the series' five movies, reports dailystar.co.uk.

Depp, 54, was once the main attraction, but youngsters now prefer new stars such as Kaya Scodelario, 25, whose claim to fame was the E4 show Skins and the Maze Runner films, and Brenton Thwaites, 27, who was seen in movies like Gods of Egypt and Maleficent.

"Once upon a time Depp was the reason to watch these movies. Now there is a feeling that is not the case any more among the audience," said a source.

However, Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the series said that there is no way that a possibility of the sixth part can be ruled out. According to him, it all depends on the audience reaction. Apparently, he even hinted in May that a sixth film could be in pipeline, reportsmirror.co.uk.

He told Variety, “If they [the public] show up for this one and Johnny wants to do another one and Disney wants to write a check, we’ll be there."

(With inputs from IANS)