Pink twins with fam at MTV VMAs; Priyanka Chopra's Ganpati darshan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

With the 2017 VMAs concluding on 27 August, there was one person who caught our attention — Asahd Khaled in a bespoke Gucci suit. The little one stole hearts at the blue carpet. Back home, Priyanka Chopra has been making sure she does not miss out on chaturthi celebrations. The actresses headed to Laulbaug for darshan and a chill session at Marine Drive afterwards.

Asahd Khaled slays in Gucci at the VMAs

You see my @jumpman23 @eminem vibes ! A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Aug 27, 2017 at 8:34pm PDT

DJ Khaled's son Asahd Khaled stole the show at the VMAs with his custom-made Gucci suit. He accompanied his dad and mom to the red carpet and (literally) looked like a million bucks. P!nk and fam dress alike for the VMAs

I mean.... 😍❤️😍 #vmas A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on Aug 27, 2017 at 5:45pm PDT

P!nk walked the red carpet with husband Carey Hart and daughter Willow. The three wore 3-piece matching suits and looked like the most fashionable family ever.

Priyanka Chopra chills at Marine Drive with her pals

Between all the Ganesh Chaturthi madness, Priyanka Chopra took a moment to sit by the ocean at Marine Drive and soak it all in with her group of friends. The actress put up a photo on Instagram reminiscing about her initial days in Mumbai. ...after darshan at Lalbaug

Amazing darshan #lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya🙏 #midnightDarshan thank you everyone for making it so simple @madhuchopra @shaina_nc A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:36pm PDT

PeeCee also participated in the revelry by visiting Lalbaug Cha Raja, which is said to be the biggest and most famous pandal. She was accompanied by Shaina NC, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson and Madhu Chopra.

Gigi Hadid is a strange multi-tasker

So proud of my author mamma !!! Her new book #BelieveMe is out September 12th, but you can pre order it now!!! @yolanda.hadid 💚 link in her bio 📚 #lymedisease A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 26, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

The Hadid family never shies away from supporting each other. Following suit, Gigi Hadid took to Instagram to promote her mother, Yolanda Hadid's new book, while casually chilling on a horse...