Pink at V Festival: Singer forgets lyrics to her own song; firework sets the stage ablaze

Singer Pink recently headlined the Saturday night act of the V Festival held in Essex (Hylands Park) for the first time in 10 years and set the stage on fire (literally).

After being catapulted onto the stage via a crane, the star was performing, when a firecracker gone wrong resulted in a part of her on stage set catching fire.

"The fire started when a firework went off and hit the top of the stage. It started off small but then kept growing until a bloke climbed up to the top to put it out. It was really worrying at one point but Pink just kept singing," said an onlooker according to a report by The Sun.

Events took an even more absurd turn at the annual festival — which takes place in Staffordshire as well as Essex — as Pink forgot the lyrics to her song 'What About Us' while performing it during her set.

The song which was released last week from her upcoming seventh album titled Beautiful Trauma gives writing credit to Pink, along with Steve Mac and Johnny McDaid, however the singer reportedly messed up the lyrics as she was belting out the song.

In a candid statement given later on, the singer admitted to her goof-up. 'It takes me four years to learn any song," said Pink according to a Daily Mail report.