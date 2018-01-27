You are here:

Petrol bomb hurled at threatre screening Padmaavat in Karnataka, no injuries reported

Belagavi: Unidentified bike-borne miscreants hurled a petrol bomb at a cinema theatre screening controversial film Padmaavat in Belagavi, police said on Friday.

However, no one was injured in the incident.

Late Thursday night, the miscreants threw a bottle filled with petrol which exploded in a huge fireball outside Prakash theatre, they added.

The explosion sparked panic among the audience, police said.

The controversial film has infuriated Rajput groups which allege that the period drama distorts history and hurts the sentiments of their community.

Several acts of vandalism were reported in different parts of the country during protests against the film.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was released on Friday after the Supreme Court gave its nod to the film.

Published Date: Jan 27, 2018 09:48 AM | Updated Date: Jan 27, 2018 09:48 AM