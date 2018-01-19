Peter Wyngarde, known for being inspiration for Austin Powers, passes away aged 90

London: Longtime British television and stage star Peter Wyngarde, best known for his role as the detective Jason King in the 1970s, has died. He was 90.

His manager Thomas Bowington said Thursday the actor died Monday in Chelsea and Westminster hospital in London after an illness that lasted several months.

"His mind was razor sharp until the end," Bowington told The Associated Press. "He entertained that whole hospital. He was funny until the end."

The stylish Wyngarde and the characters he portrayed have been cited by the creators of the Austin Powers films as one of the inspirations for the fictional 1960s detective with a flair for flashy outfits and a taste for carousing.

Wyngarde was best known for his sleuthing role in the popular Department S television series but played numerous other parts, appearing in shows and movies including The Avengers, The Saint, Flash Gordon and others.

His manager said Wyngarde had not retired from performing and that plans for further stage work and personal appearances had been cut short by his death.

