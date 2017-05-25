Penelope Cruz plays Donatella Versace in season three of American Crime Story: First look

The first look of the Penelope Cruz as the young Donatella Versace is out and Cruz looks like a replica of the fashion giant. Cruz plays Versace in the season three for American Crime Story.

In a photo obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Cruz dons a satin, hot pink gown with Versace's signature long, platinum blonde hair, while flanked by two men scantily clad in Versace brand swimwear.

Titled Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, this is the third installment of Ryan Murphy's FX anthology. Darren Criss is slated to play Andrew Cunanan, the man who murdered fashion designer Gianni Versace in 1997 and Edgar Ramirez plays the role of Gianni while Ricky Martin will play Gianni's partner Antonio D'Amico.

Donatella, Gianni's younger sister, took over the Versace luxury fashion label after his death.

Versace was shot dead on 15 July 1997, aged 50, on the steps of his Miami Beach mansion as he returned from a morning walk on Ocean Drive. He was murdered by the serial killer Andrew Cunanan, who used the same gun to commit suicide on a boat eight days later. Cunanan was convicted of killing four more people, and was suspected of killing many more.

