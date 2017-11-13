Pehredaar Piya Ki producer confirms Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya is continuation of controversial original show

After receiving several complaints from the viewers about its content, Pehredaar Piya Ki, which was taken off air, has made a come back as Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya. The makers have given the story a leap of long 12 years and now the central two characters, Ratan Singh and Divya, are aged 21 and 30 respectively.

Pehredaar Piya Ki was a story based on a Rajput family where 9-year-old Ratan's existence was endangered by his cunning relatives, and the female protagonist Divya married Ratan in order to protect his life. This time too, Ratan's life is in just as much danger; the only significant change in plot is that he is no more a minor.

The lead actress of Pehredaar Piya Ki, Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar, has not been replaced by the makers as they said her performance as Divya received a lot of appreciation. The character of 21-year-old Ratan is being played by Rohit Suchanti.

In an interview to Scroll, producer of Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya Sumeet Mittal said, "We were very disappointed with the backlash that Pehredaar Piya Ki received. The cast, crew and technicians had put in their finest efforts. The idea was that they should not be disheartened and that they should come back with a better, engaging story which could draw the attention of the audience rather than going haywire on the controversy."

The makers seem to have become more conscious now, but they haven't entirely done away with the original concept. “The first thing we told our writing team was to think of it as a new show. We changed the name of the show so that audience gets a fresh perspective and at the same time get a whiff of Pehredaar Piya Ki as well," Mittal said.

Speaking about the 12-year-long leap, Mittal said. “In those 12 years, we could have done so many things. If you tell a daily soap maker that you will take away one year of the story, he will die and tell you not to do that. Of course it was difficult.”

However, Mittal is quite hopeful about the fate of the new show and said by doing away with all the negativity, they want the fans back in front of the screen with their new show.“It was a different breed of the audience who spoke about [the original show] negatively. The hardcore audience watching the show still liked it and the controversy did not bring any change in the ratings. It should have shown descending numbers, but it didn’t. The internet audience is different from the real audience," he said.