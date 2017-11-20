Watch: In Fukrey Returns new song 'Peh Gaya Khalara' Ali Fazal, Vishaka Singh get engaged

'Peh Gaya Khalara', the latest song from Fukrey Returns is the newest addition to this season's Punjabi wedding songs. Sung by Jasleen Royal, Divya Kumar, Akasa Singh & Akanksha Bhandari, the song features the gang of boys with their ladies. Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Ali Fazal and Manjot Singh shake a leg with Priya Anand and Vishakha Singh. Richa Chadha's Bholi Punjaban is missing from the song, but the rest of the cast makes up for it.

The song marks an important point in the storyline. Zafar (played by Fazal) and Neetu (plated by Vishakha) get engaged in the song. The two had broken up in the first installment of the franchise only to get back together eventually. Fukrey Returns will also see the return of the local goon Bholi Punjaban, who will seek revenge from the troublesome gang for turning her in to the authorities.

Produced Excel Entertainment, the coming of age comedy was received fairly well by the audience, becoming a sleeper hit. The franchise enjoys a cult following due to its hilarious yet nuanced characters. All the actors have reprised their roles in Fukrey Returns and the film is slated to be released on 15 December.

Watch the song here: