Pawan Kalyan's Twitter account hacked; Jana Sena members promise severe action

Chennai: Actor Pawan Kalyan is unable to access his Twitter account. The Katamarayudu star tweets with the @PawanKalyan handle.

"Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan's official twitter account has been blocked. We believe it has been hacked. After checking with experts, severe action will be taken," read a statement from Kalyan's party Jana Sena.

Pawan Kalyan joined Twitter in 2015 and has been quite active since then. He has nearly 2 million followers on the social networking site.

On the career front, he is currently shooting for a yet-untitled project with director Trivikram. They have teamed up for the third time after Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi. He is also reportedly in talks to star in the Telugu remake of Jolly LLB 2.