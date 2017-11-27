Pawan Kalyan's next is romantic action flick: All you need to know about Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile

Pawan Kalyan's next is a romantic action flick titled Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile and directed by his longtime friend Trivikram Srinivas. It was tentatively titled 'PSPK25' and is due for release on 10 January next year. The grand release of the film will be preceded by a number promotional events and a jazzy music launch event, scheduled to take place on 15 December.

Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile has been shot extensively in various parts of India, including Varanasi, and a long shoot was held in Europe as well. Pawan's 25th film is also his third collaboration with the director Srinivas. Previously, they have delivered hits like Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

While Pawan will be seen in an 'angry young man' avatar in the film, Keerthi Suresh and Anu Emanuel have been cast opposite him as the female leads. His character's name in the film is Abhijit Bhargav, a software engineer. Boman Irani will play the antagonist in the film.

Initially, it was also said that Pawan will be lending his voice to a song titled 'Kodaka Koteswarraava' for this film. The news does not come as a shock, as the actor has previously sung tracks for films like Jhonny and Attarintiki Daaredi.

Along with being the 25th film for Pawan Kalyan, it is also going to be the debut Telugu project for music director Anirudh Ravichander. 'Baitikochi Chuste', the first song from the film which was released recently on YouTube garnered one million views in a matter of a hours.

According to sources, the team has sped up the shooting schedules as they want to wrap it up as soon as possible in order to release the film in the second week of January.