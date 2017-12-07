Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyathavaasi will release in 209 Cinemark centres in the US

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming romantic action film Agnyathavaasi, directed by Trivikram, which is all set for a Makar Sankranti release early next year will be screened across 209 Cinemark centres in the USA, surpassing Baahubali’s record of release across 126 locations as reported by the Hindustan Times.

The film, which has reunited the hit combination of actor Pawan with director Trivikram, for a third time might be the biggest ever, release for any Indian film. Their previous two outings together had delivered two blockbuster hits in Jalsa and Attarintiki Daredi.

Acoording to the report, after Pawan Kalyan’s previous two releases, Sardaar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu had failed to impress at the box office, high hopes are pinned on this project as he is looking forward to retiring from acting soon and wants to do that with a bang.

The film stars Keerthy Suresh opposite Kalyan in the film and the other members of the cast include Anu Emmanuel, and Boman Irani who plays the antagonist.

Agnyaathavaasi - Prince in Exile will see Kalyan in the role of a software engineer called Abhijit Bhargav, and is said to be in an ‘angry young man’ avatar in the film.

While the music of the film has been doing well, the filmmakers have also recently wrapped up the final shoot schedule of the film in Varanasi and released the first look poster. The film is slated to release on 10 January 2018.