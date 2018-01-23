Pawan Kalyan may quit acting for politics: ‘Not interested in films anymore’

Actor Pawan Kalyan on Monday launched his political tour by offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Kondagattu in Jagtial district of Telangana.

The three-day tour is the actor’s first political yatra ahead of 2019 assembly elections and he has already announced that his party Janasena would contest elections in Telugu states.

Speaking to reporters at the end of his first day of tour, Pawan Kalyan made it evident he’s not interested in films anymore. While answering a question on the future of his acting career, Kalyan said: “Movies are out of my mind. Right now, the focus is on politics.” However, it’s still not clear whether his decision is final.

Over the last couple of years, the 46-year-old star on several occasions hinted about calling it quits in cinema.

In a chat with this writer during the release of Sardar Gabbar Singh (2016), Kalyan said: “I’m thinking about taking a serious political plunge very soon. I may do two or three more films as I have already committed to a few producers. He also said he finds the process of acting very taxing. “I don't enjoy getting ready for shoot, applying make-up and dancing to some tunes in exotic locations. Sometimes the expectations and pressure is so much, I find it so demanding, because I know my limitations as an actor," he said, adding that he finds solace in writing.

With his latest release Agnyaathavaasi turning out to be a huge disaster; it remains be seen if Kalyan will return to acting amidst pressure to get his party ready for the political battle. It will be interesting to see what will be the fate of some of Kalyan’s recent commitments which include a film with his brother Chiranjeevi for T Subbarami Reddy, a project for producer A.M Rathnam and for the banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 11:19 AM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 11:19 AM