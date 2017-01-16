Pawan Kalyan invited to speak at Harvard University; to address Indian Conference

Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan can now boast of another feather to his cap. He has been invited to speak at the Indian Conference 2017 at the prestigious Harvard University, Boston.

Telugu Mirchi reports that the younger brother of fellow actor-cum-politician Chiranjeevi has been invited to participate in the Indian Conference that is scheduled to take place on 11 and 12 February at Harvard University, USA.

Mirchi 9 reports that the agenda of the conference is not known as are the details of Kalyan's address. However, for the Jan Sena leader to be invited to the dais of one of the most esteemed academic platforms of the globe is nothing short of a remarkable achievement.

It is turning out to be a memorable weekend for Kalyan and his family as his elder brother Chiranjeevi also made his return to Telugu cinema after a long span of 10 years. His 150th film, Krish's action entertainer Khaidi No 150 is not only performing well domestically but also earned record success at the overseas box office, particularly in the United States of America (USA).

Both the brothers have been actively involved in politics and cinema but their career graphs seem to be inverse in shape. While Chiranjeevi quit films at the peak of his career to concentrate on his innings in politics, his younger brother Kalyan is now planning to replicate the major step now after completing his filming commitments this year. The Jan Sena leader has announced that he is planning to quit films to dive into the political arena at a time when Chiranjeevi has made his long-awaited comeback to the big screen.

The speech at Harvard University could be a significant platform to accelerate Kalyan's political career back home. What remains to be seen is the issue that the Telugu superstar will be addressing at the global dais.