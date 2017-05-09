Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva expecting their second child together: Reports

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva are expecting their second child together, reports Deccan Chronicle.

Though no official announcement about the pregnancy has been made, reliable sources from the family reveal that the actor's wife is pregnant after rumours of Anna being spotted with a baby bump in a shopping mall started doing the rounds.

Anna and Pawan Kalyan, 45, already have a child named Polena together and this will be their second child.

He also has two other kids — son Akira and daughter Aadhya — with second wife Renu Desai.

Lezhneva is the Telegu actor and politician's third wife. The two met on the sets of Teen Maar (2011), a remake of Bollywood hit Love Aaj Kal and married a year later in 2012.

Powerstar was first married to Nandhini in 1997 and got separated in 2007, before getting married to Renu Desai.

Meanwhile the actor is working on his 25th film with director Trivikram Srinivas which is going to release this September. Tipped to be an action drama, the film has Anirudh Ravichander composing the songs.

Pawan's last film Katamarayudu has received outstanding reception from fans across the world. The film had a record breaking opening on its first day and raked in more than Rs 50 crore. Directed by Dolly, the film is a remake of the Tamil film Veeram, which had Ajith Kumar in the lead.