Patio Unplugged: Ray & The Revolution's high point is guitarist Shubham's original riffs

Editor’s note: Patio Unplugged — a platform for indie artistes and a Lazy Patio Films production — is bringing over 30 musicians from Mumbai in its first season, to audiophiles. Born out of a love for acoustic music and a passion for film-making, Patio Unplugged not only provides a stage to artists but also a chance to record their music, and shoot two music videos. What sets this programme apart, is that artistes from across genres recreate their music in an unplugged format. Each artist/band featured on the show will perform two original songs. The Habitat Comedy and Music Café is the audio partner for the show. The Habitat also records, mixes and masters the tracks for Patio Unplugged and hosts the artistes every Saturday as an event called 'The Listening Room Sessions'. We're featuring each of the artistes from season 1, on Firstpost.

***

Patio Unplugged's next feature is a band called Ray & The Revolution. The band is comprised of Shubham Ray, Rishab Pandit and Shishya Ray. The band members of Ray & The Revolution seem to feel very strongly about the 'revolution' in their name, with Shubham sharing that he feels peace can only be achieved the day the world realises that religion is a concept and love is the emotion. They feel that it's the other way round in the world right now. Ray & The Revolution says that one of the biggest, most effective mediums to spread love in the world is through music, and that music can actually lead a 'positive and peaceful revolution' if we want it to be.

The first track, 'Isabella', manages to hold the listener's attention for just long enough. With Rishab providing the backing acoustic guitar, Shishya on percussion and Shubham on the vocals — simultaneously strumming on an acoustic guitar — 'Isabella' has a catchy beat, highlighted by Shubham's unique guitar riffs. The song has just enough troughs and peaks to stick in one's mind, and Shubham's voice — possessing the rare quality of sounding pleasantly raspy — is well suited for the song. The entire track in fact, reminds me of Bob Marley's melodies, possessing a reggae yet country-like quality. Some parts definitely need to be worked upon, but all in all, this original composition strikes a chord with a (slightly melancholic) listener.



Straight off the bat the second track, 'Hard To Believe', will lift your spirits. A decidedly peppy number, it's upbeat nature takes Ray & The Revolution's versatility to the other end of the spectrum. The vocal baton is passed on from Shubham to Rishab, however this doesn't sit too well with me, as Rishab's voice doesn't exude the same quality of timbre that Shubham's possessed. Another original guitar riff is banged out by Shubham, and this one too, is the high point of the song for me. The song is nice enough, but I won't remember it after I flip the channel or shut the Youtube window, and that for me, is the difference between an okay song and a brilliant one.



While Ray & The Revolution score points in the originality and song writing section (with both 'Isabella' and 'Hard To Believe' having interesting, meaningful lyrics), they fall short in terms of finesse and overall performance. The band definitely needs to practice more so they can have a tighter act, but overall the entire vibe of the band is pleasant enough to listen to.