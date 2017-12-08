Patio Unplugged: Echoes of Cadence make beautiful, fragile songs about the human condition

Editor’s note: Patio Unplugged — a platform for indie artistes and a Lazy Patio Films production — is bringing over 30 musicians from Mumbai in its first season, to audiophiles. Born out of a love for acoustic music and a passion for film-making, Patio Unplugged not only provides a stage to artists but also a chance to record their music, and shoot two music videos. What sets this programme apart, is that artistes from across genres recreate their music in an unplugged format. Each artist/band featured on the show will perform two original songs. The Habitat Comedy and Music Café is the audio partner for the show. The Habitat also records, mixes and masters the tracks for Patio Unplugged and hosts the artistes every Saturday as an event called 'The Listening Room Sessions'. We're featuring each of the artistes from season 1, on Firstpost.

***

Rachel and Darren, two graduates from a music academy, formed Echoes of Cadence; a duo that creates their own unique blend of jazz, blues and pop. With Darren’s serene and effortless acoustic guitaring, along with Rachel’s soothing yet seething voice, Echoes of Cadence belt out tunes that are as melodious as the sound of impending doom. The duo have come out with two new singles titled ‘Take Me Along With You’ and ‘Who Pays’. The two songs premiered on YouTube on the channel Patio Unplugged.

On the single ‘Who Pays’, the acoustic guitar and the vocals melt into one, turning the sound into a stream of haunting melody that ebbs and flows unto its own course. ‘Who Pays’ can be interpreted as a commentary on climate change and humanity’s indifference towards it. The underlying tune of the guitar does justice to the cause of the song; you can feel its detached beauty, and hear the mild trembling at the centre of its soul. “Burning up her lungs with no remorse/Who pays as she wails?” questions Rachel in the opening line of the song with a sense of lingering sadness in her voice. Someone who doesn’t listen to the track closely might walk away with the feeling that this is another love song, but it’s much more than that. It presents you with a moral dilemma: Who will pay for your unceasing greed and lies?

‘Take Me Along With You’ is a heart-wrenchingly soulful track that captures your imagination for the entirety of its five minutes. Rachel and Darren, while in an interview with Patio Unplugged, said that ‘Take Me Along With You’ was the first track they ever wrote together. The song deals with the feeling of longing, and the exhaustion one has to deal with when nothing seems to be going their way. Darren’s varied, layered and easy flowing guitaring gives the song an unabashedly unfeigned vibe. Rachel’s searing high notes compliment the mood of the song to the brink of perfection. There is a calmness in the landscape that the song conjures; one that is surprisingly visual in nature. The way in which Echoes of Cadence has captured the human emotions of doubt, fear and yearning is impressive.

The heavy influence of an artist like Norah Jones is visible in the two singles released by the band. The charm of tunes like these lie in their paradox; the clear hopefulness laced with a creeping sense of unease. Both ‘Who Pays’ and ‘Take Me Along With You’ are stellar tracks that introduce us to the jazz inspired blue-eyed soul music created by Echoes of Cadence. Both the new tracks leave us wondering about what the duo would do next, and it seems as though the wait will be worthwhile.