Patio Live: Coshish, Anand Bhaskar Collective enthrall audiences at Mumbai gig

Discovering new indie music on Soundcloud or Spotify can be exciting, but listening to bands perform live has its own charm. Patio Unplugged has been consistently putting out recordings of tracks by bands such as Tadpatri Talkies and Aarifah Rebello in The Listening Room Sessions. Recently, they hosted Patio Live, their first live gig where people could watch performances by Coshish and the Anand Bhaskar Collective.

Coshish is a four-piece Hindi Progressive Rock band, with a stage presence that'll keep even new listeners tuned in throughout their performance. This 11-year-old band returned to Mumbai after many months, and it had new sounds in store for the audience. Coshish's music isn't just easy on the ears; they're also a great act to watch, with vocalist Mangesh constantly entertaining the audience. Their experimental vocals and guitar work created the perfect mosh pit experience.

The Anand Bhaskar Collective has a characteristic sound powered by Anand's own guitar, as well as the violin and drums. This five-piece fusion band's performance is only elevated by its lead singer's smooth, earnest voice. Anand played a song called 'Fanaa' that he wrote for his wife, and the love was evident in the lyrics. This is also true of their song 'Meri Jaan'.

At a time when many venues in Mumbai are filled with people who leave gigs halfway or quickly take to texting in the middle of performances, it was refreshing to see the audience at Above The Habitat engage with the musicians and truly enjoy the music.