Parvathy trolled by Mammootty fans: One more nabbed after actress lodges complaint

Dec,29 2017 18:48 24 IST

One more person has been arrested in connection with the case of cyber bullying of award-winning actor Parvathy, the police said on 29 December.

Parvathy. Image from Twitter/@abisheik_AK

A 20-year-old youth was taken into custody from Kollam on 28 December and his arrest recorded on 29 December by the Ernakulam South Police, who are probing the matter. He has been charged under non-bailable sections under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, the police said.

He is the second person arrested in connection with the case.

A 23-year-old man identified as Printo from Wadakkancherry in Thrissur was arrested on 27 December for allegedly bullying Parvathy on social media. Printo, who was remanded to judicial custody, secured bail from a court on 28 December, police said.

In her complaint, Parvathy alleged that she was abused and viciously trolled on social media for terming as “misogynistic” some dialogues in a film starring top actor Mammootty.

She had submitted the screenshots of the trolling along with the complaint.

