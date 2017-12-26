Parvathy files police complaint against cyber bullying and trolls; one arrested

Malayalam actress Parvathy, who was recently harassed on social media for her calling out the Mammootty film Kasaba as sexist, has now filed a complaint against the cyberbullies, reports The News Minute. According to the latest update from News 18, the Kerala police has nabbed one person for online abuse.

Kerala police takes one person taken into custody for the online abuse against @parvatweets. The actress has spoken about the misogynistic dialogues in mammootty started kasaba @CNNnews18https://t.co/XlemFGMPYd — Neethu Reghukumar (@Neethureghu) December 27, 2017

"We are monitoring 4-5 accounts on Twitter and other platforms. Most of them are fake accounts, that’s what people resort to for abusing people on social media. We have requested Twitter to provide us with the details of these accounts. As and when we receive the information, it will be forwarded to Ernakulam South police station, where the case is filed,” DGP Loknath Behera had said, in The News Minute report.

On 12 December, the Qarib Qarib Singlle actress expressed her concern and disappointment over powerful actors mouthing sexist dialogues in their films. She reportedly alluded to Mammootty's film Kasaba.

"I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues. A lot of people feel cinema reflects life and society, so when a superstar mouths such a dialogue, people might think it's sexy and cool," said Parvathy, as reported earlier by Firstpost.

Soon after, she was trolled, abused and harassed by cyberbullies who reportedly were members of Mammootty's online fan club. However, she also received support from many quarters on social media.

Parvathy told The News Minute, "We cannot control those on social media and we should not take away their freedom of speech. But people need to differentiate between what is abuse and what is not. At least a few who have crossed that line and sent sexual threats against women have to be held accountable."