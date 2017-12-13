Parvathy calls out misogyny in Mammootty films at IFFK 2017; gets trolled by actor's fans

Qarib Qarib Singlle actress Parvathy took a stand against misogyny is cinema and how some big-shot South Indian actors endorse it in their films. At the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the prominent actress expressed her disappointment with powerful actors mouthing extremely sexist dialogues in their movies.

Referring to Malayalam superstar Mammootty and his film Kasaba, she said, "I had watched a film recently, to my bad luck. With all respect to the makers, the film disappointed me, as it featured a great actor spitting totally misogynistic dialogues. A lot of people feel cinema reflects life and society, so when a superstar mouths such a dialogue, people might think its sexy and cool," reports Times of India.

Soon after she made the comments, fans of the Mammootty started trolling her on social media, which only proves the point she was trying to make. Several people branded her a "cheap feminist" and said that she too, was, at fault since she is from the same industry.

Support instantly poured in for the actress online, with many people thanking her for highlighting this long-standing issue on a platform like IFFK. Parvathy, too, addressed the controversy on Twitter.

Cinema can reflect all aspects of the society and all kinds of people. The good, the bad and the ugly. But no! It cannot glorify injustice and violence as "cool" & "mass" entertainment. I rest my case. This was a good day indeed! Thank you for sharing (and hurling) your thoughts! — Parvathy T K (@parvatweets) December 12, 2017