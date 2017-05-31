Parvathamma, wife of late Kannada actor Rajkumar, passes away aged 78, in Bengaluru hospital

Parvathamma, the wife of matinee idol Rajkumar, passed away on 31 May, 2017 at the MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru, reports OneIndia.com. She was a film producer who established a family-run production house called Vajreshwari Combines or Poornima Enterprises.

Since 14 May 2017, Parvathamma had been under treatment at the MS Ramaiah Hospital, as she was suffering from both renal problems as well as difficulty in breathing. She was on ventilation previously, and underwent a tracheostomy a few days ago; after the procedure, she developed a fever. The Hindu reports that she suffered a massive cardiac arrest.

The late producer's body has been taken to her son Raghavendra's residence, and will be placed at Poorna Pragna grounds for people to pay their respects. Her eyes were donated — like her husband's upon his death in 2006.

Parvathamma was born in Saligrama in the Mysore district of Karnataka on 6 December 1969. She was 13 when she married Rajkumar in 1953. The couple had three sons — Shiva, Raghavendra and Puneeth — all of whom were launched by her in films that she produced.

She produced over 80 films during her career. The most successful of these, starring her husband, are Haalu Jenu, Jeevana Chaitra and Trimurthy. Her brothers, SA Govindaraj, SA Srinivas and SA Chinne Gowda, are also film producers.