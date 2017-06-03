Parvathamma Rajkumar funeral: Advocate files complaint over draping of tricolour on coffin

Parvathamma Rajkumar, the iron lady of Kannada film industry, who passed away earlier this week was accorded with state honours. The honours involved a gun salute and draping of her coffin with the National Flag. According to the Times of India, a city based advocate has filed a complaint against the chief secretary of the Karnataka government, secretary of the home department and the Bengaluru city police commissioner for allegedly violating the National Flag Code.

According to Deccan Chronicle, the complainant, Chethan has filed a private complaint at the 24th ACMM Court. He states in his complaint that the Flag Code of India, 2002, clearly defines, "The Flag shall not be used as a drapery in any form whatsoever except in state/military/central para-military forces funerals hereinafter provided." Therefore, draping a civilian's body with the national flag stands in contravention of the flag code and is an offence under the Prevention of Insult to the National Honour Act, 1971.

Parvathamma breathed her last at MS Ramaiah Hospital on Wednesday morning. She was being treated at the hospital for breast cancer for over 15 days before she had a massive heart attack and passed away. Her funeral was held next to her husband Rajkumar’s memorial at Kanteeveera Studio.

Parvathamma had a long, illustrious career and produced as many as 87 films under her banner Vajreshwari Combines and Poornima Enterprises.