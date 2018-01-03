Paris Hilton confirms engagement to The Leftovers' star Chris Zylka: 'He's perfect for me in every way'

Hollywood actress and hotel heiress Paris Hilton has confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend and actor Chris Zylka.

Speaking to People, the 36-year-old said, "I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!”

Hilton also took to Twitter and shared a picture of hers kissing Zylka. The main highlight of the picture was the diamond ring on her finger.

And then, she shared a picture of Zylka proposing to her amid snow-capped mountains.

I said Yas! 👰🏼💅🏼💍💎 So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true!😍 pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018

"I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together," says Zylka as reported by People.

Paris and The Leftovers star first met at an Academy Awards party eight years ago but their reunion happened only two years back. Hilton revealed about their relationship on her Instagram page in February 2017.