Pari vs Padmavat: Are Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone's films headed for 9 February clash?

We all now know that Padmavati has received the much-awaited clearance from CBFC with a U/A certificate. But, there have to be few modifications that the CBFC has suggested, and they have also urged the makers to change the film title to Padmavat. The good news is the makers have finally agreed to the terms and conditions the CBFC has offered, and everybody is now waiting for the official announcement of the release date.

For the past few months, there have been many reports speculating the release date of the periodic drama. While some believe that it will hit the screens on 26 January, DNA is reporting that Padmavati will release on February 9.

Now, one production house in great dilemma is KriArj Entertainment because their two films are releasing in January and February. While they have PadMan scheduled to release on 26 January, their other release is Anushka Sharma-starrer Pari which will hit the screens on 9 February.

While speaking about Padmavati releasing with her movies, Prernaa Arora of KriArj Entertainment admitted, “The curiosity level to see Padmavati has increased to a hysterical point now. Whenever it opens it is going to be an instant crowd puller. Any film released on the same day would have to take the brunt of the Padmavati wave.” Well, it seems the recent reports of Padmavati’s new release date has put Prernaa in a dilemma.

A source close to the development has revealed, “Pari is a small but concept-driven film. It’s being co-produced by Prernaa Arora and Arjun N Kapoor of KriArj Entertainment who are also producing a film with Padmavat lead actress Deepika Padukone. So, it won’t be surprising if they actually move the date to accommodate Padmavat. But, the call will be taken only after Viacom 18 announces the official release date.”

Luv Ranjan’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is also slated to release on 9 February but the same report from DNA has claimed Luv will make way for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s mega-budget movie.