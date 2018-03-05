Pari box office collection: Anushka Sharma's supernatural thriller rakes in Rs 15 cr over opening weekend

Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety makes a great impact at the box office and in its second week and crosses the Rs 65 crore mark.

The romantic comedy which opened to mostly scathing reviews, got a great response from movie-goers. According to latest figures, the film raked in Rs 19 crore on its second Sunday.

#SonuKeTituKiSweety continues its DREAM RUN... Proves its supremacy by grossing more than the new releases... Emerges SUPER-HIT... [Week 2] Fri 5.83 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.02 cr. Total: ₹ 65.34 cr. India biz... #SKTKS — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety has been slammed by several critics for being a regressive film that thrives on misogyny. Read the review here. However, the formula has definitely worked for the Pyaar Ka Punchnama director and the film has been able to come through, despite the weaknesses. However, the film now faces competition from Anushka Sharma's Pari, which has been appreciated by the audience and critics alike. The film released on 2 March and raked in Rs 4.36 crore on its opening day.

#Pari has an ORDINARY WEEKEND... Growth in biz, especially on Sat and Sun, wasn’t substantial... Plexes of major centres showed better trending... Fri 4.36 cr, Sat 5.47 cr, Sun 5.51 cr. Total: ₹ 15.34 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

Maintaining a steady but ordinary streak, the horror film managed to make Rs 15.34 crore in its opening weekend. The growth for Pari hasn't been exceptional, but it has fared well considering the low success rates of Hindi horror films.

Published Date: Mar 05, 2018 14:55 PM | Updated Date: Mar 05, 2018 15:04 PM