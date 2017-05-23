Paresh Rawal's Guest Iin London slapped with stay order from Warner Bros over sequel rights

Paresh Rawal, who is already in the middle of a raging controversy for his remarks on Arundhati Roy, lands himself in another legal soup. His upcoming Kumar Mangat film Guest Iin London has been given a stay order by the Bombay High Court because of an injunction filed by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The Indian wing of the entertainment giant claims that the film is being promoted as a sequel to the Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?, whose sequel, prequel, remake and adaptation rights, all lie with the American company, according to Mumbai Mirror.

A Warner Bros. representative said in a statement given to Mumbai Mirror that the Kumar Mangat's team was in touch with Warner Bros. in the production stage but the two parties could not arrive at a consensus regarding the new film. That is when Warner Bros. moved high court.

The film was titled Atithi in London earlier, and to avoid a copyright infringement, the makers of the film changed the title to Guest iin London.

Now the makers of Guest iin London are claiming to have no connection with the 2010 sleeper hit Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge, while promoting it as a sequel to the original film the executive added.

Abhishek Pathak, producer and Kumar Magat's son, also claimed in the same report that Warner Bros. had filed a false lawsuit and that the decision to move court had been taken without Kumar Mangat's team's consent.

Guest iin London has Paresh Rawal, Kartik Aaryan, Tanvi Azmi and Kriti Kharbanda in main roles whereas Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge? had Konkona Sen Sharma, Ajay Devgn and Paresh Rawal in leading roles.