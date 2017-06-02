Pakeezah actor Geeta Kapoor discharged from hospital; shifted to old age home

In a previous report, Firstpost had mentioned that veteran actor Geeta Kapoor, who was seen in Meena Kumari starrer Kamal Amrohi's 1972 classic Pakeezah, was admitted to a hospital after she alleged her son of elder abuse.

Recent reports suggest that she was discharged from hospital on 1 June, more than a month after her son abandoned her and has now been shifted to an old age home.

Producer Ashoke Pandit and Ramesh Taurani, who helped Kapoor with her medical bills, have now arranged for her stay at Jeevan Asha old age home in Andheri.

Pandit posted on Twitter saying:

Relieved after #GeetaKapoor ji is shifted to #JeevanAsha old age home, Andheri (W). She is smiling & soon will be absolutely fine. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sAUClhlbaz — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 1, 2017

The 58-year-old actress, best known for her roles in Pakeezah and Razia Sultan, was admitted to SRV Hospital in Mumbai's Goregaon by her son to treat her fluctuating blood pressure. He then left the hospital on the pretext of withdrawing money from an ATM and never returned. Pandit, later also tweeted:

The doctor, who has been treating Kapoor, had said that the actress believed that her son will come back for her.

"She was there when he left her. So that's all she remembers and says, he is going to come back with money. It's a very tragic story... The most surprising thing is that despite the media attention, not a single relative has turned up," Dr Dipendra Tripathi, Intensivist, SRV hospital, had said.

The news of Kapoor's abandonment has sparked much media attention.

Geeta Kapoor has acted in over 100 films, most notable being Pakeezah where she played the role of Rajkumar's second wife. She has also acted in Razia Sultan (1983) which starred Hema Malini and was directed again by Kamal Amrohi.

In one of its reportsMid-day said that the doctors who were treating Kapoor tried contacting her son Raja, a choreographer in the film industry. They sent an ambulance to his place, but his neighbours told them that he took all his things and left earlier that day. The doctors tried calling him for 15 days but he never replied. Later, the doctors reportedly called him through a different number to which he replied and promised to return. But, he never did.

Geeta Kapoor also has a daughter Pooja, who is a flight attendant based out of Pune. When Mid-day tried to contact Raja, his phone was reportedly found switched off while Pooja hung up her phone saying that it was wrong number.