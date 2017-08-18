Paisa Vasool trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest offering is worth your money for several reasons

Once upon a time, director Puri Jagannadh visited the Gods of Film Making. "Give me Nandamuri Balakrishna," he asked, and they delivered. "Give me action and high-octane drama," he demanded, and they promptly answered. "Give me a gun-wielding maniac called Theda who dances with random blonde women in bars and can bounce off moving trains?" he requested.

The Gods of Film Making looked at each other. "Eh, what bad could come out of this? Chal, tu lele beta," they said.

And thus was born Paisa Vasool.

Meet Theda Singh, the man whose Wikipe-ee-edia page boasts of 36 brawls, 24 murders and 36 stabbings. He also has a gold medal in scuffles. His services are sought by a man who wants a mean, despicable hitman, and boy, does Theda Singh deliver.

When he isn't busy committing crimes by killing people, he does find the time to dance with belles in the streets of India and Europe. Daniel Craig should take a cue from him, instead of brooding in all those Adele songs in the James Bond films.

But the highlight of this film is that Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has the thickest Telugu accent ever, plays a coolio Punjabi dude. This is a bigger casting mistake than Alia Bhatt in 2 States. This dude also has serious anger issues. He says that when he becomes filled with rage, his avatar changes.

But the best part of Paisa Vasool's trailer is NBK's self-belief. "Are you a smuggler?" his female co-star asks. "No I'm a freedom fighter," he asserts.

Paisa Vasool is slated to release on 1 September 2017. We're not going to bother making a prediction about the film's box office numbers, because, as the title suggests, the film will be worth your money.

Watch the trailer here:

